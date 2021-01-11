Baynes (coach's decision) didn't see the court Sunday in the Raptors' 106-105 loss to the Warriors.

Head coach Nick Nurse used his third different starting center in as many games Sunday, shifting Pascal Siakam over from power forward while moving Norman Powell up from the second unit. The undersized center tandem of Siakam and Chris Boucher could become the preferred options for Nurse, though the bigger-bodied Baynes and Alex Len may occasionally absorb minutes against more traditional back-to-the-basket centers. Even so, after being held out of the rotation for two games in a row, Baynes likely won't be worth holding even in deeper leagues.