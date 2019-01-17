Raptors' Danny Green: Scores 15 points in loss

Green managed 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six rebounds, an assist and a block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Celtics.

Green reached double-digits for back-to-back games, despite struggling with his shot from inside the arc Wednesday. Although he's having a solid season, the veteran wing has seen his scoring come-and-go throughout the year. That said, he continues to be an outstanding source of three-and-D production, and is averaging 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 threes, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game on the season.