Raptors' Danny Green: Will not return Wednesday
Green is suffering from back tightness and will not return to Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, and Green should be considered questionable for the Raptors next contest, Friday at Boston. More information should come out after Wednesday's game. Prior to suffering the injury, Green scored five points and grabbed 2 rebounds in 20 minutes.
