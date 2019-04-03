Raptors' Danny Green: Will play Wednesday
Green (thumb) will take the court Wednesday against the Nets, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Green is good-to-go after jamming his finger in Monday's win over Orlando. In 76 appearances this season, the veteran guard's averaging 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 27.8 minutes.
