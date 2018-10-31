Raptors' Delon Wright: Scores seven points in Tuesday's win
Wright recorded seven points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 129-112 win over the 76ers.
Making his third appearance of the season, Wright continued to shake off the cobwebs and work his way back from thigh and hip injuries. Fellow backup guard Fred VanVleet (toe) missed his fourth straight contest, so Wright's return to the rotation comes at a good time. With that being said, the depth of the team might make it difficult for Wright to prove useful outside of deep leagues.
