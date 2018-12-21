Raptors' Delon Wright: Starting Friday
Wright will start Friday against the Cavaliers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Due to an extensive injury report, Wright will enter the starting five for the second time this year. In his one prior start, he posted 15 points, eight boards, four assists and a steal in 38 minutes.
