Raptors' Delon Wright: Thrives again off bench
Wright finished with 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 22 minutes Sunday in the Raptors' 140-138 double-overtime victory over the Wizards.
With Fred VanVleet (thigh) sitting out, Wright enjoyed an enhanced role on the second unit and reached double digits in the scoring column for the fourth time in six games. Though he's attracted some attention in deeper settings with his recent production, Wright probably won't warrant much appeal in shallower leagues unless VanVleet's injury proves to be a longer-term concern.
