Raptors' Marc Gasol: Nearly double-doubles in win
Gasol totaled nine points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and a block across 24 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Magic on Tuesday.
Gasol came away with typical numbers in Tuesday's win, scoring just nine points and making solid contributions on the boards while facilitating teammates. He's settled in as the Raptors' starting center, but Serge Ibaka's presence and solid play has certainly capped Gasol's upside.
