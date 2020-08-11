Thomas scored 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four boards and one assist in 37 minutes of a 114-106 win against Milwaukee on Monday.

Thomas set a career high in points with his dominant shooting performance off the bench. The rookie had mostly been a bit player since the restart but began to find his groove with back-to-back six point outings before his 22-point outburst. He'll have two more seeding games beginning with Philadelphia on Wednesday to compete for an extended role before he's likely to see his minutes diminish again when the playoffs start.