Thomas (lower leg) won't be available Sunday for Game 1 of the Bulls' first-round series with the Bucks, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Thomas was listed as questionable on the NBA's official injury report heading into the day, but he'll remain sidelined as the Bulls begin postseason play. Even if he had been healthy for the series opener with Milwaukee, Thomas was unlikely to be included in head coach Billy Donovan's rotation. Thomas finished the regular season with averages of 4.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.9 three-pointers in 11.5 minutes per game while shooting 38.5 percent from downtown over his 40 appearances for Chicago.