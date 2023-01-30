Thomas agreed Monday on a contract with Greek club Panathinaikos, Dimitris Minaretzis of Eurohoops.net reports.

The 28-year-old Thomas has been available on the open market since July, after the Bulls declined his $2.09 million qualifying offer following the 2021-22 season. After weighing his options, Thomas is opting to return to Europe, where he spent the first two years of his professional career before making the move to the NBA in 2019-20. In his third NBA season in 2021-22, Thomas appeared in 40 games for Chicago and averaged 4.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.9 three-pointers in 11.5 minutes per contest.