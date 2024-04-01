Agbaji (hip) will not play Tuesday against the Lakers, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
Agbaji will miss his second straight game Tuesday, and it's not a good sign that he's getting ruled out a day in advance. Fortunately for Toronto, they are expected to have Immanuel Quickley (personal) and RJ Barrett (conditioning) back in the mix Tuesday.
More News
-
Raptors' Ochai Agbaji: Won't play Sunday•
-
Raptors' Ochai Agbaji: Leaves early with hip contusion•
-
Raptors' Ochai Agbaji: Registers three steals vs. Thunder•
-
Raptors' Ochai Agbaji: Scores in double digits in loss•
-
Raptors' Ochai Agbaji: Notches nine points•
-
Raptors' Ochai Agbaji: Available to play•