Agbaji closed Friday's 123-103 loss to the Thunder with 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals over 32 minutes.

Agbaji recorded three steals and scored in double-digits for the second straight time during Friday's contest. He's started in each of his last 10 games with All-Star forward Scottie Barnes (hand) sidelined. Agbaji has provided steady output as of late, and he has averaged 10.5 points on 43.6 percent shooting, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals over 31.7 minutes per game over his last four starts.