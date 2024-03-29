Agbaji (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Agbaji suffered a right hip contusion Wednesday against the Knicks and underwent medical testing that came back clean. However, he's still sore and will be forced to miss at least one game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be unavailable for additional games, but his next chance to return will be Tuesday against the Lakers.