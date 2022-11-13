Porter contributed six points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Saturday's 118-104 loss to Indiana.

Porter started at the power forward position Saturday but was unable to make the most of the promotion. Despite logging fewer than 20 minutes per game thus far this season, Porter sits as the 124th ranked player in standard formats. If he can carve out a few extra minutes while the Raptors are battling injuries, he could at least be worth streaming for anyone in need of steals and some efficient scoring.