Porter (toe) won't play in Sunday's preseason matchup against the Kings, Eric Koreen of the Athletic reports.
Porter is being held out of the team's first preseason game and although the reasoning has not been specified, it is likely just for rest or recovery as he is returning from a dislocated toe. Porter will likely not see much run in the preseason but should be good to go for the Raptors' regular-season opener.
