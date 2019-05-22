Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Comes alive with big double-double

Ibaka finished with 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 24 minutes in the Raptors' win over the Bucks on Tuesday.

Ibaka came up big in Tuesday's win, finishing strong with a double-double. He cleaned up on the glass, grabbing 13 boards, including four on the offensive end. His 17 points match a 2019 playoff high, and his 13 rebounds are his most of this postseason. Ibaka has put up middling production through the Raptors' playoff run, so games like this will be difficult to replicate on a regular basis.