Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Considered questionable for Tuesday
Ibaka (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's meeting with the Suns.
A sore right knee has kept Ibaka sidelined for the last two games, but there's hope that he'll be able to return to action Tuesday night. If that's not the case, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson may be set for another start at center with Marc Gasol (hamstring) already ruled out.
