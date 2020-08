Ibaka recorded 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 117-92 Game 3 win over the Nets.

Ibaka has plenty of peaks and valleys throughout the season, and Friday's performance demonstrated his upside. The effort was his 11th of the season with at least 20 points and 10 boards, and it was his seventh game of the campaign with at least three made triples.