Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Expected to be available Monday
Ibaka is expected to return to action after serving a one-game suspension Friday against Atlanta.
Ibaka was involved in an altercation with a team staffer last week, which led to the suspension, but all signs point to the forward returning to action Monday. He'll likely move back into the starting five at power forward, which would push C.J. Miles back to the bench.
