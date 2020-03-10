Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Massive night Monday

Ibaka tallied 27 points (9-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds and three blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 101-92 victory over Utah.

Ibaka recorded an impressive double-double Monday, helping the Raptors to an even more impressive victory. With Marc Gasol (rest) given the night off, Ibaka stepped into an increased role and certainly capitalized. He has been excellent during Gasol's absence but seems likely to regress moving forward. Given the Raptors only play once more this week, he is someone to consider moving on from despite his strong performance.