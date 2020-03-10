Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Massive night Monday
Ibaka tallied 27 points (9-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds and three blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 101-92 victory over Utah.
Ibaka recorded an impressive double-double Monday, helping the Raptors to an even more impressive victory. With Marc Gasol (rest) given the night off, Ibaka stepped into an increased role and certainly capitalized. He has been excellent during Gasol's absence but seems likely to regress moving forward. Given the Raptors only play once more this week, he is someone to consider moving on from despite his strong performance.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...