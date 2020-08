Ibaka (knee) was downgraded to out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Ibaka was initially considered questionable for Friday's contest, but he was then downgraded to doubtful and has now been officially ruled out. The 30-year-old is battling a right knee issue, but an MRI came back clean and he's expected to be available for the start of the playoffs Monday.