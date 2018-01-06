Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Puts up team-high 21 points Friday

Ibaka scored 21 points (8-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding five rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Friday's 129-110 victory over the Bucks.

Ibaka led the team Friday night in scoring due highly in part to his efficient night, shooting 66 percent from the floor. The rebound total was a little low Friday, but his efficiency over the last two games is a promising trend (15 of 24 shooting) after shooting eight of 26 the two games before.