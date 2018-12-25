Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Questionable for Wednesday
Ibaka (knee) is considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Heat, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
Ibaka will have a chance to get back on the court Wednesday after missing the last three games because of swelling in his knee. He continues to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis, which is an indication he could return at any time. If Ibaka remains out, either Greg Monroe or OG Anunoby would likely start in his place, depending on how head coach Nick Nurse chooses to matchup with the Heat.
