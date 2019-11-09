Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Will not return Friday

Ibaka will not return to Friday's game against the Pelicans due to sprained right ankle.

Ibaka contributed eight points (3-6 FG, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds across 12 minutes before exiting with the injury. His status for Sunday's game against the Lakers is not known at this time. Chris Boucher and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson could see some time in the rotation should he ultimately have to miss any time.