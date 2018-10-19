Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Will start Friday
Ibaka will move into the starting lineup Friday against the Celtics, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Ibaka came off the bench in the opener against the Cavs, but he'll move into the lineup at center Friday, replacing Jonas Valanciunas. The move likely won't have a drastic impact in either player's workload.
More News
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Strong defensive effort in win over Cavs•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Resting Thursday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Starting at center Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Serge Ibaka: Starting role proves to be ineffective•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...