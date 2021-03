Franks had 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, an assist and a block across 27 minutes in Monday's playoff win over Erie.

Franks has done a good job filling the void left by Mamadi Diakite, who was recalled by the Bucks before the end of the G League season, and has been a reliable frontcourt presence for Lakeland. He's averaging 12.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while scoring in double digits in eight of his last nine appearances.