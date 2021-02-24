Franks had 17 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Tuesday's loss against Westchester.

Franks recorded a season-high scoring output and used Tuesday's contest as a bounce-back effort, as he hadn't surpassed the 10-point mark in four straight games prior to this game. He has also made at least one three-point shot in four of his last five contests, and his ability to stretch to the floor might start being more valuable to Lakeland's offensive scheme, even if it doesn't result in a huge uptick in his fantasy upside.