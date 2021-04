Franks is singing a 10-day contract with the Magic, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Magic are signing Franks from their G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic. This past season with Lakeland, Franks averaged 12.1 points and 6.7 rebounds while topping double figures offensively in nine different matchups. Franks will likely play behind starter Chuma Okeke and Otto Porter.