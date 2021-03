Franks posted 23 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and an assist across 33 minutes in Tuesday's win over Santa Cruz.

Franks endured a slow start to the season but has been stellar of late, and he has been Lakeland's biggest offensive threat in the team's first two playoff games thus far. He is expected to hold a big role on offense during the G League's final against Delaware.