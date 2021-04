The Magic signed Franks to a second 10-day contract Thursday.

Franks appeared in four of the Magic's five games during his first week and a half with the team, averaging 5.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 three-pointers in 11.8 minutes per contest. With Otto Porter (foot) facing an uncertain timeline for a return, Franks could continue to handle a small role on the second unit behind starting power forward Chuma Okeke.