Woodard finished with 8 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 114-105 loss to the Ontario Clippers.

Despite leading the team in rebounds, Woodard struggled to make an impact offensively, finishing with the lowest points out of the starting five. Also, he struggled to hold on to the basketball, leading the team in turnovers which played a role in the Blue securing the loss.