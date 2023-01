Woodard finished with 24 points (8-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 122-117 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Woodard showcased his full scoring ability against the Vipers, finishing as the second-leading scorer on a very efficient shooting split. The 23-year-old is having a solid year thus far, averaging 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist over 26.1 minutes per night.