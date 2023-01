Woodard finished with 18 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 127-122 loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Woodard was one of the few bright spots for the Blue, finishing as one of the leading scorers on a very efficient clip. However, it wasn't enough to help the Blue secure a back-to-back victory as they lost a close one to the Wolves.