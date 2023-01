Woodard finished with 14 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Even though Woodard finished with a double-double, it wasn't enough to help the Blue secure the victory against Santa Cruz. He led the team in rebounds but struggled mightily from the field and the free-throw line.