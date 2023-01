Woodard finished with 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Thursday's 98-95 loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Woodard was one of the driving forces for the Blue offensively, finishing as the leading scorer while also being active on the glass with a team-high 13 rebounds. In three games with the Blue, the 23-year-old is averaging 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist over 29.7 minutes per night.