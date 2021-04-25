Lamb recorded 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt. 1-1 FT), a rebound and an assist across 31 minutes in Saturday's 129-116 loss to the Nuggets.

With only seven healthy players, the Rockets had no choice but to utilize Lamb, and the Vermont product surprised everyone with a career-high 21 points in 31 minutes of court time. He hasn't done much since his promotion from the G-League last month, but Lamb may have found himself in the most favorable position possible for a developing rookie. Houston is well out of the playoff hunt and is in the midst of a youth-based rebuild, which means Lamb could get an opportunity to show his worth as the regular season draws to a close.