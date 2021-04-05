The Rockets claimed Jeffries off waivers Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jeffries was cut loose by the Kings over the weekend, but the Rockets pounced on the opportunity to add the 23-year-old wing, who is under contract through the 2021-22 season. Jeffries suffered an ankle injury in December that kept him out for much of the first half, but he showed some flashes in limited minutes after making his season debut on Feb. 12. In the seven games in which he played at least 15 minutes, Jeffries averaged 8.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 made three-pointers (21.1 MPG).