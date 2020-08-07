Coach Mike D'Antoni said after Thursday's victory over the Lakers that he's hopeful Gordon (ankle) will return during the seeding games, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Gordon is working his way back from a left ankle injury suffered during a late July scrimmage against the Celtics. He was initially handed a recovery timetable of two to three weeks, which would put his earliest possible return date towards the end of the seeding schedule. While Sunday's tilt against the Kings is still probably out of the question, it looks as though Gordon has an outside shot at returning for Tuesday's game against the Spurs or Wednesday's contest against the Pacers.