Rockets' Eric Gordon: Drops 26 in win over Memphis
Gordon amassed 26 points (6-11 3PT, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and two assists in a 111-96 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.
That marks Gordon's fourth-straight game with at least 20 points, as he has scored at least 17 points in every game this season. While the 22.8 points per game and career-high usage rate make Gordon look like a breakout, it remains to be seen if he can continue to play like this when Chris Paul (knee) returns. Paul will surely take shots and touches away from Gordon, as he's unlikely to keep scoring at this sort of clip with his current 42 percent field goal percentage. The peripheral stats are concerning too, as he is averaging just 2.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.3 blocks a game for the season. In any case, Gordon's value has risen exponentially since the opening game of the season simply because of how good he's been.
