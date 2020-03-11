Rockets' Eric Gordon: Goes for 16 points
Gordon notched 16 points (5-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 117-111 win over the Timberwolves.
Gordon struggled from the field, but he still produced a solid line off the bench. The fact that he's healthy should be the main positive thing moving forward, and Gordon will look to continue producing Thursday on the road against the Lakers even if he's hitting just 32.1 percent from the field in his last five appearances.
