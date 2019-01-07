Rockets' Eric Gordon: Likely to miss fourth straight

Gordon (knee) will be re-evaluated at the end of the week, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Gordon, who has missed the last three contests due to a lingering right knee bruise, has already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets and possible more. The Rockets host the Bucks on Wednesday and with Gordon reportedly being re-evaluated at the end of the week, the former first-round pick will ultimately miss the Rocket's new two matchups.