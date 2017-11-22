Rockets' Eric Gordon: Officially ruled out Wednesday

Gordon (calf) will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

As expected, Gordon will sit out Wednesday while dealing with a calf strain. In his stead, James Harden could be asked to play more minutes, while Trevor Ariza may spend time at shooting guard. It's possible Bobby Brown, Demetrius Jackson and Troy Williams see a handful of minutes as well.