Rockets' Eric Gordon: Pours in 18 points Saturday

Gordon scored 18 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding two assists and one rebound across 24 minutes in Saturday's 107-91 victory over the Mavericks.

Gordon did not post 20 points or more for the first time this season because of his poor shooting from behind the arc, but he still had 18 points and trailed only James Harden in scoring Saturday. Gordon is known for being a scorer, and his start to the season is certainly proving that statement and his role on this Rockets squad.