Gordon is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Cleveland due to a sore left knee.

Gordon is coming off of a horrific shooting night (five points, 1-10 FG) in Sunday's 49-point loss to Memphis, and he's now listed on the team's initial injury report with soreness in his troublesome left knee. The hope is that he'll be able to play through it, but it wouldn't be a shock if the Rockets ultimately hold him out -- especially with Victor Oladipo set to return after resting Sunday.