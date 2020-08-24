Gordon amassed 23 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, two steals and one rebound in 31 minutes during Monday's 117-114 Game 4 loss to the Thunder.

Gordon got back on track offensively after going 14-of-44 from the field across the previous two tilts. His rebounding numbers typically leave something to be desired while his scoring and three-point shooting remain his most consistent contributions. However, Gordon is also more than capable of handing out a few assists per night while chipping in defensively as well.