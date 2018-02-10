Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in easy victory
Harden finished with 28 points (7-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 11 assists and seven rebounds across 27 minutes during Friday's 130-104 victory over the Nuggets.
Harden led all scorers with 28 points as the Rockets cruised to victory. His line could have been much bigger had the game not been over at half-time. He continues to be a fantasy juggernaut on both ends of the floor. This was the first game since November 22 that he has failed to pick up either a block or a steal. Often maligned for his lack of effort on the defensive end, Harden has improved both his steal and block numbers from last season, only adding to his immense fantasy upside.
