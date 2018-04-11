Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in Tuesday's win
Harden posted 21 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in a 105-99 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.
Harden checked in just behind backcourt mate Chris Paul for the team lead in scoring, while his assists total paced the Rockets. The Beard is barreling toward the postseason in typically fine form, as he's now averaging 26.8 points (on 49.4 percent shooting), 8.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds across five April games, with Tuesday's effort representing his second double-double during that stretch.
