Rockets' James Harden: Double-doubles in victory

Harden finished with 28 points (10-20 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 102-91 victory over the Spurs.

After posting the first ever 60-point triple-double two nights prior, Harden was back at it with another dominating performance. Although Chris Paul returned from a one-game absence, Harden was still able to facilitate the offense, compiling 11 assists. He has been crazy since returning from his hamstring injury and there was basically no minutes-restriction from the get-go. He also continues to rack up the defensive numbers and since returning eight games ago, is averaging 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks. There isn't a lot more he can do.