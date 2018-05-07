Rockets' James Harden: Efficiency issues prove no barrier in victory Sunday

Harden finished with 24 points (8-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, four steals and three assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 100-87 victory over Utah.

Harden had one of his less efficient outings Sunday but the Rockets were still able to record a somewhat comfortable victory over the Jazz in Game Four of their series. The fact the Rockets looked good despite Harden providing limited contributions bodes well for them as they head for a likely Western Conference Final showdown with the Golden State Warriors. He will get a night off before once again suiting up in an attempt to eliminate the Jazz.